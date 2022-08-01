R1 RCM (RCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 484,909 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $104,637,000 after purchasing an additional 429,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,190 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $60,184,000 after acquiring an additional 316,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

