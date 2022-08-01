Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $106,323.39 and approximately $19,214.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

