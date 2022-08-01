Rai Reflex Index Price Reaches $2.92 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00012572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $463,841.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,694,864 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

