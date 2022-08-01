Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 568,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,514. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 24.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

