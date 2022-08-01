Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

