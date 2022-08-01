Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

RTX stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.45. 19,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

