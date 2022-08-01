Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

