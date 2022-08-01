Razor Network Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $616,913.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008468 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC.
Razor Network Profile
RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.
Razor Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
