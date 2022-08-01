Razor Network (RAZOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Razor Network has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $616,913.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008468 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC.
Razor Network Profile
RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.
