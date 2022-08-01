RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Short Interest Update

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $10,220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $6,649,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $7,230,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ROLLP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.90. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

