RealFevr Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $19,782.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00626019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001761 BTC.
RealFevr Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
