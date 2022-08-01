Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BigCommerce (BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2022 – BigCommerce is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $23.00.

7/18/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – BigCommerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BIGC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.74. 35,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.79.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,233. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 134.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 47.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 22.1% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

