Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) in the last few weeks:
- 7/27/2022 – Commvault Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Commvault Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Commvault Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $64.00.
- 7/13/2022 – Commvault Systems was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.
Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CVLT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. 19,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,313. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
