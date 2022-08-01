Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $118.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $128.00 to $120.00.

7/22/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

7/22/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $132.00.

7/22/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $134.00.

7/22/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $140.00.

7/13/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $135.00.

6/29/2022 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.85. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

