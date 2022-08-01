Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.60.

NYSE:RRX traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,823. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

