Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $52.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Rent-A-Center Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RCII opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

