Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Republic Services has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

RSG traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $137.72. 56,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

