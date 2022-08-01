Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the June 30th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.6 days.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.55) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.