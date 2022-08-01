Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $20.51. Resources Connection shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 2,812 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $710.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,708 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Resources Connection by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.