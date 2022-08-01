Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 8,158 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDL opened at $36.65 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.