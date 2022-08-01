Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 8,252 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GILD opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

