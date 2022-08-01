Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $949,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in American Tower by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NYSE:AMT opened at $270.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average of $247.66. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

