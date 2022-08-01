Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

