Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,158 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

