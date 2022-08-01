Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 53 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $315.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.57 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.00 and a 200 day moving average of $320.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

