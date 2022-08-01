Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 598 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.