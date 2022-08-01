Retireful LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Retireful LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.