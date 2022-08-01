Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 5,281 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV opened at $54.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78.

