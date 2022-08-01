Retireful LLC Invests $1.78 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 3.6% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 366,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $90.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

