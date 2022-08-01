Retireful LLC Invests $592,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

