Retireful LLC Invests $711,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after acquiring an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after acquiring an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $65.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

