Retireful LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $96.62 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

