Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period.

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

