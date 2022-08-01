Retireful LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,181 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

