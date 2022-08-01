Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 35,128 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Baker Hughes makes up 2.6% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

