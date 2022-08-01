ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RETO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. 27,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

