Reviewing B Communications (BCOMF) and The Competition

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare B Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for B Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get B Communications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications Competitors 136 443 614 19 2.43

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 50.26%. Given B Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares B Communications and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion $39.93 million 17.89 B Communications Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.10 million 2.49

B Communications’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60% B Communications Competitors -86.59% -60.37% -11.81%

Volatility and Risk

B Communications has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications’ peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

B Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.