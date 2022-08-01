Reviewing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerson and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million 0.21 -$590.05 million N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT $80.79 million 10.05 $15.36 million ($1.62) -4.86

ARMOUR Residential REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 1 0 0 1.33 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hammerson and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.05%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Hammerson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT -128.09% 8.60% 1.58%

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Hammerson on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

