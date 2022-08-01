Revlon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 78,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of 296% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,749 call options.
Revlon Trading Up 89.9 %
REV stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 55,610,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,026. Revlon has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share.
Revlon Company Profile
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
