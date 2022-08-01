Revlon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 78,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of 296% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,749 call options.

Revlon Trading Up 89.9 %

REV stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 55,610,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,026. Revlon has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon

Revlon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Mittleman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Revlon by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revlon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revlon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Revlon by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Stories

