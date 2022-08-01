REVV Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. REVV has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $486,250.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

