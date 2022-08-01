Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,867,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWC opened at $114.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

