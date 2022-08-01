RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 184,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.3 %

RMGC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 43,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

