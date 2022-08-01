Robin Anne Bienenstock Purchases 890 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at C$74,757.33.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

CCA stock traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,968. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.40. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of C$81.44 and a 52-week high of C$119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

