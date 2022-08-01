Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.46-$13.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.42-$3.46 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $432.38. 7,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.37. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $485.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

