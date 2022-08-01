Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 45

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.73) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 56 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.38. The company has a market capitalization of £31.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 646.36.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,361.45). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

