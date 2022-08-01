Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $70.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Olin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 35.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

