Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their maintains rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,811 shares of company stock worth $1,907,949. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.