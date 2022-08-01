Royal Bank of Canada Trims Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Target Price to €25.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Scor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCRYY opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.27. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

