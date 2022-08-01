Royal Bank of Canada Trims Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Target Price to €25.00

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Scor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCRYY opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.27. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Analyst Recommendations for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

