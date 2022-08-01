Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Vera Bradley worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 222,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 608.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

