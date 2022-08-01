Royce & Associates LP Buys 15,200 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.83% of Unifi worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Unifi by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,487.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UFI opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $251.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

